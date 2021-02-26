Basid Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $65.60 Million (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last week, Basid Coin has traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar. One Basid Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges. Basid Coin has a market cap of $65.60 million and $1.13 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.36 or 0.00478252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00066567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00080254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00055738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00075929 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.02 or 0.00468764 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Basid Coin Token Profile

Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,952,726 tokens. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com

Basid Coin Token Trading

