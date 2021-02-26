Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Basf to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Basf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $20.62 on Friday. Basf has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The firm has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.