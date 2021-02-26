Base Resources Limited (BSE) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on March 30th

Base Resources Limited (ASX:BSE) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.14.

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Carstens 896,820 shares of Base Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

