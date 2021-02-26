Baron Financial Group LLC Sells 1,355 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Baron Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

IWF traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.24. The company had a trading volume of 126,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,876. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $255.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.78.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

