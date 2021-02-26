Baron Financial Group LLC Has $17.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Baron Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 14.1% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.88. 4,948,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,500,859. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $230.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.97.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

