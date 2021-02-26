Baron Financial Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGE. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 89,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,062. iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.24.

