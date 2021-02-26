Baron Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Baron Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $39.49. The stock had a trading volume of 11,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,442. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average of $37.19. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $46.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.