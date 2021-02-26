Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at DA Davidson

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on B. Truist raised their price target on Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.29.

B opened at $52.72 on Monday. Barnes Group has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $58.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth about $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,425,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

