Barclays Raises The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $39.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

CG opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average of $29.25. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.51 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $21,787,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,352,158.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,960,435.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,158,085 shares of company stock worth $35,886,412 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,539.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

