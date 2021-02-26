Barclays Raises Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $178.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Argus raised their target price on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $5.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.64. 428,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,264,672. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.91 and its 200-day moving average is $105.41. Moderna has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $2,955,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 3,929 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $699,362.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,554,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,766,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,007,898 shares of company stock worth $619,109,363 in the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Moderna by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

