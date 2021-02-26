Barclays Raises Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target to $8.00

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Evolus from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Evolus from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.59.

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $11.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55. Evolus has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $388.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Evolus by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Evolus by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

