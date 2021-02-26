Barclays Raises Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Price Target to $34.00

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.29.

DISCA stock opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Discovery has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $56.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,735.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at $22,526,340.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,258,656 shares of company stock valued at $48,753,613. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Discovery by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 0.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

