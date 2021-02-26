Barclays Lowers Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $143.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Visteon from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Visteon from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.40.

VC opened at $124.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.93 and a beta of 2.07. Visteon has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. On average, analysts predict that Visteon will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $101,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,595,000 after buying an additional 108,914 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Visteon by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,761,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,660,000 after purchasing an additional 78,694 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Visteon by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,075,000 after purchasing an additional 35,896 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Visteon by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Visteon by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 569,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,440,000 after purchasing an additional 86,076 shares during the period.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

