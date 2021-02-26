Barclays Analysts Give HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) a GBX 440 Price Target

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 410.67 ($5.37).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 435.90 ($5.70) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 405.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 362.01. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 541.50 ($7.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £88.79 billion and a PE ratio of -39.56.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

