BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE BKU traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.11. 8,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,856. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $431,502.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,701 shares in the company, valued at $12,327,378.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

