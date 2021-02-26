Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,967,984 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,361,272 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,967,984 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $503,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $113,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 111,930 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $35.68 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.40 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,006,127 shares of company stock valued at $25,695,887 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $32.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

