Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 134,870 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,247,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $721,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Anthem by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,091,000 after purchasing an additional 244,712 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in Anthem by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,999,000 after purchasing an additional 103,406 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,679,000 after purchasing an additional 237,568 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,745,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,818,000 after purchasing an additional 64,685 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $472,366,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $300.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.95. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.60.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

