Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $617.31 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,049,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 214,435 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Southern were worth $617,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 0.5% in the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of The Southern by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 9,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in The Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,316,600. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $57.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.21. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $68.56.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

