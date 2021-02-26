Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,404,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.87% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $764,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 65,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 16,305 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 57,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 144,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,489,000 after acquiring an additional 94,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,514,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,270,000 after purchasing an additional 588,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIS stock opened at $138.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a PE ratio of -771.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.99. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

