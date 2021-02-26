Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,570 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $818,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at $150,726,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,004 shares of company stock valued at $41,798,636. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Argus upped their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.50.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $211.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

