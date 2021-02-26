Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,915,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174,580 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.24% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $650,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,590,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 312,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after buying an additional 23,560 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $171,991,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA opened at $75.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $77.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

