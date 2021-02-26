Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $86.58 and last traded at $85.99, with a volume of 2351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.25.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8402 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.50 price target (up previously from $106.50) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

The company has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.79.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,182,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,429,000 after purchasing an additional 922,927 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,205,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,988,000 after purchasing an additional 116,986 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,102,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,249,000 after purchasing an additional 22,110 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,080,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,918,000 after acquiring an additional 76,606 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

