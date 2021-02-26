Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $112.50 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $106.50. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BMO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.39.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $83.83 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.79. The firm has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 108,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 312,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

