Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Securities

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a C$120.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$110.00. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$106.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$102.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$103.50 to C$106.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$94.07 to C$108.66 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$107.68.

Get Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) alerts:

Shares of BMO opened at C$105.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.88. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$55.76 and a one year high of C$108.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$98.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$89.27.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.82 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.5099995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total value of C$1,830,268.39.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.