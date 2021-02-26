Bank of Montreal (BMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.84 on May 26th

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.8402 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Bank of Montreal has increased its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bank of Montreal has a payout ratio of 49.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Montreal to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

NYSE:BMO opened at $83.83 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.79.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BMO. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.