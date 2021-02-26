Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.97) Per Share

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Bally’s in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.97) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.59). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bally’s from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bally’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of BALY opened at $63.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.72. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.60 and a beta of 2.73. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth $286,000.

In other Bally’s news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $12,006,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,304 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,218. Company insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

