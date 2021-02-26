Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.11. 1,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,544. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $910.97 million, a PE ratio of -34.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins bought 18,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Also, CEO Michael A. Ewald purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,337.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

