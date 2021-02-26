Baader Bank Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €59.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1COV has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €58.23 ($68.51).

1COV opened at €61.82 ($72.73) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a fifty-two week high of €61.60 ($72.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion and a PE ratio of 60.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is €56.88 and its 200 day moving average is €47.66.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

