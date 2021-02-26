B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Sold by AltraVue Capital LLC

AltraVue Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 225,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 86,277 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 512.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,594,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 133,645 shares of company stock worth $5,882,290 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RILY stock traded up $8.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.46. 11,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,701. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 1.27.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

