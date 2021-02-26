Avadel Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 5,678 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 450% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,032 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 131,013 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,901,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 111,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 53,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 18,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,044. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $470.85 million, a PE ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74.

AVDL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

