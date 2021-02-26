Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 488.90 ($6.39).

Several research firms recently commented on AUTO. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of AUTO stock traded down GBX 22.20 ($0.29) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 549.80 ($7.18). 1,467,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,922. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04. The firm has a market cap of £5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 34.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 583.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 572.63. Auto Trader Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 308.60 ($4.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 623.20 ($8.14).

Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

