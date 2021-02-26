Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 488.90 ($6.39).

Several research firms recently commented on AUTO. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) alerts:

Shares of AUTO stock traded down GBX 22.20 ($0.29) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 549.80 ($7.18). 1,467,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,922. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04. The firm has a market cap of £5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 34.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 583.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 572.63. Auto Trader Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 308.60 ($4.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 623.20 ($8.14).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.