Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Austal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Austal stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. Austal has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $2.58.

Austal Limited designs, manufactures, constructs, and supports defense and commercial vessels in North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, South and Central America, the Middle East, and Africa. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle and passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

