Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Austal stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14. Austal has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $2.58.
Austal Company Profile
See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Austal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.