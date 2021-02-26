Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Austal stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14. Austal has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $2.58.

Austal Company Profile

Austal Limited designs, manufactures, constructs, and supports defense and commercial vessels in North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, South and Central America, the Middle East, and Africa. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle and passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

