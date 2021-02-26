Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 386 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Netflix by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $546.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.13 billion, a PE ratio of 88.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $537.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

