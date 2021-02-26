Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 2,108 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 98,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 227,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 952,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $105.59 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $109.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.06.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.