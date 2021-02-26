Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 23,848 Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amarin by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amarin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

In other news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $3,377,248.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 556,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,712.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David M. Stack acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

AMRN stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. Amarin Co. plc has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -138.97 and a beta of 2.58.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.