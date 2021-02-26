Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,310 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,183,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,701,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.39. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

