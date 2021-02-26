Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $4.59 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACB. Stifel Nicolaus cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.47.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.44. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

