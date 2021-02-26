Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.