AUB Group Limited (AUB.AX) (AUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

AUB Group Limited (AUB.AX) (ASX:AUB) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$11.96.

Get AUB Group Limited (AUB.AX) alerts:

In other AUB Group Limited (AUB.AX) news, insider Michael(Mike) Emmett 78,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th.

AUB Group Limited provides operates as an equity-based insurance broker in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates insurance broking networks represented by approximately 77 businesses, as well as distributes ancillary products; and underwrites, distributes, and manages insurance products and portfolios on behalf of licensed insurance companies.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AUB Group Limited (AUB.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUB Group Limited (AUB.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.