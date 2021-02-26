AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 273,114 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 850.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in AT&T by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,952,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,664,000 after buying an additional 1,964,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $40,784,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.43. 1,066,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,275,578. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $202.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

