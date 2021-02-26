AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~($1.15) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.80). The company issued revenue guidance of ~$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $257.16 million.AtriCure also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -1.15–1.15 EPS.

ATRC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.79. 3,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,430. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $67.01.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.13.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $3,825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,004,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 50,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $3,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,582,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,455 shares of company stock valued at $20,101,556. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.