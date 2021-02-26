Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Announces Earnings Results

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:BCEL traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $17.33. 10,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,107. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $636.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.08. Atreca has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $29.35.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Atreca in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.
About Atreca
Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.