Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Announces Earnings Results

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:BCEL traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $17.33. 10,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,107. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $636.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.08. Atreca has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $29.35.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Atreca in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other Atreca news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $83,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,400,413.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $189,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,741 shares of company stock worth $877,252. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

