Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Atlas in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.21.

NYSE ATCO opened at $13.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. Atlas has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $14.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 174,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 25,645 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the third quarter worth $694,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the third quarter worth $358,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 95.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 129,724 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

