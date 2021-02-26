Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.81. Atlantic Union Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 755.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUB shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

In related news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $32,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,247.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,905,000 after buying an additional 389,059 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 710,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 350,421 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,342,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,232,000 after purchasing an additional 292,056 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 459,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,128,000 after purchasing an additional 191,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 996,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,822,000 after purchasing an additional 181,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.41. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

