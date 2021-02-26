Atheios (ATH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $23.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, Atheios has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One Atheios token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Atheios has a total market cap of $35,430.82 and approximately $23.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,441.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,469.20 or 0.03163542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.18 or 0.00368592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.95 or 0.01033456 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.49 or 0.00440313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.81 or 0.00387167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.09 or 0.00258572 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00022805 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 41,318,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,145,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

