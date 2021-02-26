ATB Capital Raises Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$14.50

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) had its price target upped by ATB Capital from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPB. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.67.

Get Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) alerts:

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) stock opened at C$13.22 on Monday. Superior Plus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 30.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.62%.

In other Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$29,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,339.75.

About Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.