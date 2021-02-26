AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a £100 ($130.65) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,575 ($85.90) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,250 ($107.79) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,626.18 ($112.70).

Get AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) alerts:

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 6,985 ($91.26) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,471.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,982.24. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 12-month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a market capitalization of £91.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24.

In related news, insider Nazneen Rahman purchased 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

About AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.