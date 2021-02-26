Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.43

Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.43 and last traded at $69.43, with a volume of 651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.99.
ASTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.
The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.90.
About Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE)
Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.
Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.