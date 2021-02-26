Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.43

Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.43 and last traded at $69.43, with a volume of 651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.99.

ASTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $697,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 19,528 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

