Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Assured Guaranty has raised its dividend payment by 40.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Assured Guaranty has a payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Assured Guaranty has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.54.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

